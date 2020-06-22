Larry Von Berhen

Larry Leslie Von Berhen was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Hermann, Gasconade County, Missouri. He passed on June 18, 2020, in St. Louis County, Missouri, at the age of 76.
His parents were Leslie Michael and Stella Selma (Schaumburg) Von Behren; step-mother Margie (Logan) Nunn-Von Behren. Larry had one sister, Shirley Emma (Von Behren) Oberg (Curtis Wayne).
He was christened at Swiss Evangelical Reform Church in Swiss, Gasconade County, Missouri; and attended church in Hermann, at the St. Paul Evangelical Church, where he was was confirmed.
He attended grade school at Hermann. His grade school is now a museum, “Historic Hermann Museum.” He attended his freshman year at Hermann High School in Hermann, Missouri. As young man, he played softball, rode his bicycle, and helped in the garden and on the farm. Larry had many relatives and friends.
He grew up in Hermann until 1958 when his family relocated to St. Louis City, Missouri. He finished high school and graduated from Cleveland High School. During high school, he was on the track team as a pole vaulter, and was a coach to several ladies soccer teams. Larry then went on to attend St. Louis Community College and Washington University.
Attending Trinity Evangelical and Reform Church, which became a United Church of Christ, he attended Sunday School and sang in the choir, where he met and married Nancy Carolyn Terry on Oct. 14, 1961. They later belonged to St. Lucas United Church of Christ.
In high school, he worked at Calamon Shoe Company and for a neighbor manufacturing parts. After high school, he worked at Anheuser Busch Inc., first in the traffic department, then in bakery products, and then to the computer area where he was a burster boy, main frame operator, shift supervisor, supervisor and manager. He retired in 2000, after 40 years with the company.
Larry and Nancy lived first in St. Louis City and then in St. Louis County. They have a son, David Edmund Von Behren, wife Linda Marie (Rohan). David Von Behren's children are KaDee Marie Rosner (Elmer William (Billy) Rosner III); Kourtney Ellen Von Behren; KC Mitchell Von Behren; and Madison Rae Holliday. Great-grandson Elmer William (Will) Rosner IV.
Through the years Larry played softball at Anheuser Busch and several other teams. He also played golf, loved to hunt and fish, and took many vacations with family camping, hiking, scuba diving and enjoying the outdoors. He loved to photograph his travels, and especially nature close-ups.
Larry farmed on both of his parent's farms. After his wife's father, Walter, passed, Larry also managed and farmed their farm. When his dad, Leslie, passed, Larry and his wife, Nancy, purchased the farm from his stepmother Margie. When Nancy’s mother, Garnett, passed, they were owners of two farms — one in Danby, Missouri, and one in Rhineland, Missouri. In 1999, they sold the farm in Jefferson and Ste. Genevieve County.
After retirement, Larry purchased a coach and was in two photo contests in Texas, winning prizes in each and was published in two books. He traveled to many parts of the United States, only missing the state of Hawaii. He also traveled outside of the country to China, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Bonaire, Curacao, Mexico and Canada.
Larry was a great genealogical researcher, tracing his Von Behren family line to 1590, to his eighth great-grandfather living at Nordhemmern, Westfalen, Prussia, today Germany. He traced his Schaumburg family line to his fifth great-grandfather in Vollmarshausen, Kassel, Hesse, today Germany. His second great-grandfather was sent to America in the Hessian Army under General Ralls in the American Revolution, (Battle of Trenton), returned to Hesse, most of his children came to America.
Larry thought himself to be 100% German until he found out his great-grandfather, Michael Wettling, was born in Soultz-sous-Forets, Alsace, Bias-Rhine, (then France/German and today France). His great-grandmother, Mary Jane (Fenton) Hale/ Wettling, was born in Tremont, Clark County, Ohio, U.S. Her family goes back to third great-grandfather William Fenton, who was born in Ireland. Her maternal side goes back to her sixth great-grandfather, Johann Georg Pence (or Bentz) in Virginia. Her second great-grandfather, Heinrich Ulrich Hoffer (Hofer), was born in canton Aargau, Switzerland.
Larry took up playing the harmonica, guitar, banjo and ukulele, joining the St. Louis Banjo Club at the Turners Hall and then belonged to the SLUG (St. Louis Ukulele Group) as a lifetime member. He was also a member of the St. Louis Camera Club, giving many programs, heading the Mississippi Valley Salon for two years and judging for them numerous times. Larry was able to hang a photo at the Sheldon for the St. Louis Camera Club's 100 years. Larry was a member of the Missouri Nature and Environmental Photographers (MoNep), and gave programs for the organization. Larry was a member of Germans in St. Louis Research Group, the St. Louis Genealogical Society, the old German Genealogy Special Interest Group, Civil War Museum, Bosque de Apache Wildlife Refuge and Gateway Metal Detecting Club. He was also a life member of the Gasconade Historical Society, and the National Rifle Association (at the endowment level). He was honored to join the US Grant #68 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, through his great-grandfather Michael Wettling.
Larry will be buried at Swiss Evangelical Cemetery in Swiss, (Gasconade County), Missouri, and will lie beside his maternal grandparents, Martin Jacob and Emma Albertina (Gawer) Schaumburg; his paternal grandparents' graves are nearby, Gustave Henry and Rosie Caroline (Wettling) Von Behren.
Visitation was held on Friday, June 19, at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road in St. Louis, Missouri, and on Saturday, June 20, at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home in Hermann, Missouri, where a memorial service followed. Burial followed at Swiss Evangelical Cemetery in Swiss, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the Swiss Evangelical Cemetery or American Cancer Society, c/o Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home.