In the end, it really wasn’t that close. Voters in Webster Groves passed Prop 1 by a wide margin, with nearly 60% of the electorate voting “yes” on Tuesday to repeal a city ordinance that eased restrictions on construction of multi-family housing in some residential areas.
With Tuesday’s results, the ordinance will not be effective and the change to city code is now rescinded, according to city officials.
Voter turnout in St. Louis County was low, with only 8.4% of eligible voters casting ballots on Tuesday. In Webster Groves, however, the story was very different. Prop 1, no doubt, was the driving force behind a voter turnout of more than 30%. The northern-most part of Webster Groves was the only area to vote “no” on Prop 1.
Passage of Prop 1 repeals an ordinance passed by the Webster Groves City Council in May that amended the zoning code to ease restrictions for construction of two-family dwellings (duplexes).
City officials claimed the city was seeing a loss in the diversity of size and types of housing, and that duplexes would provide smaller scale, more affordable housing within the community. A successful initiative petition was started by a citizens group, resulting in the repeal being placed on the Aug. 3 ballot.
Mayor Gerry Welch and Councilman David Franklin were in the council minority in opposing the housing changes made back in May.
“Thank you to everyone who voted and participated in this election. With a large turnout, the community has spoken,” Welch said in a statement following Tuesday’s election. “Over the past month there was certainly interest in housing in Webster Groves, with focus on understanding current housing options in the community, affordable housing opportunities, and the existence of and possibilities for multi-family housing.
“All of this pointed to a need to have a robust community discussion around housing, laying out data about numbers and values and options, exploring the routes that other communities similar to ours have undertaken, and then moving forward in an open, transparent, and thoughtful way,” she continued.
Welch said she hoped that the council will join her “in leading a broad conversation that involves all sides of this issue and in determining appropriate and acceptable steps forward.”
Councilwoman Pam Bliss, who opposed Prop 1, said the city’s Planning and Development Department led an “arduous and detailed process” over many months of meetings with council, city staff, the plan commission and the community.
“I will continue to learn more and rely upon the planning profession’s expertise to help guide Webster Groves away from the policies which separate and exclude members of our population, and subsequently to help guide us to create new policies,” Bliss said. “Webster Groves is not an island within the St. Louis area, and the trend of remaining isolated cannot continue into future generations.”
In a written statement, Councilman Franklin called the zoning amendment “a backdoor attempt at wholesale rezoning of the A4 district.
“More importantly, completely absent from Ordinance 9145 was any inclusionary housing program that would actually promote and encourage racial and economic diversity — two goals of the city council,” he stated. “The citizens of Webster Groves wanted a voice in this momentous decision and they spoke clearly and unambiguously.”
City Manager Marie Peoples said she is committed to continuing exploration of housing options that reflect the character of Webster Groves and promote a variety of housing options.
“A solution that maintains Webster’s historic charm, while acknowledging that how people want to live and work has changed, not all people desire a single-family home,” Peoples said. “As an inclusive city that hopes to remain vibrant and desired, we must have housing that fits a diversity of needs across the lifespan.”
Councilwoman Laura Arnold said her focus is now on the future and how to move forward together as a council.
“I think one thing has to be made clear, whether people voted yes or no, citizens recognize that there is a problem and we will have to work together to solve it,” she said. “The increasing escalation of home prices is still there.”