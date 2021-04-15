Lamont, Lanny of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, entered into rest on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the age of 83.
He was preceded in death by parents James and Juanita Lamont and sister Vicki. He is survived by Kay, his loving spouse of 54 years; and daughters Lisa (John) Uhlenbrock, Laura (Marcel) Vandenberk, and Michelle (Brian) Buckley.
He leaves behind a legacy in his six grandchildren: Triston Buckley, Adam Uhlenbrock, Alex Vandenberk, Ashley Vandenberk, Landis Buckley, and Luke Uhlenbrock. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by those in his extended family, as well as his many friends and business associates.
Lanny graduated from Affton High School and played baseball and basketball at Bradley University, where he was an officer of Sigma Chi fraternity. He majored in both business and engineering and returned to St. Louis, where he co-founded Davlan Engineering in 1963. He was so proud of his life’s work at Davlan, which he helped grow from its humble beginnings in a fruit cellar to a state-of-the-art machining and fabrication company.
He held board positions at YMCA Lake of the Ozarks, Laumeier Sculpture Park, Affton Education Foundation, and Ranken Technical College, and served on the Bradley University Advisory Board, and as a Trustee of Webster Hills United Methodist Church.
Lanny never met a stranger. He knew how to connect with people, made them feel important and always made them laugh. He loved to travel with his wife Kay and family, painted as a hobby, and spent many happy days on the golf course.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Affton Education Foundation, 8309 Mackenzie Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.
