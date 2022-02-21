I am writing in response to the article about the Hawken House in the Feb. 7 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. I very much enjoy learning about local history, so I was very interested to read the article when I saw the headline. The information and discoveries about the house and the people who lived and worked there are fascinating.
Unfortunately, through a simple matter of word choice, the author glossed over some important history regarding the enslaved Thompson family. First, the author writes that, “In 1844, a slaver named Jo Hull somehow acquired the family’s freedom papers from Haber’s wife.” This seems innocuous enough — until you consider the fact that the only way Hull could have “acquired” those papers would have been theft. The use of “acquired” here obscures the fact that Hull committed a crime with the express purpose of enslaving human beings.
Then, the author goes on to say that Hull “transported the family to Bolivar, Tennessee.” Once again, it sounds innocuous, but what happened would have been that Hull kidnapped the family and brought them to Tennessee against their will, where he re-enslaved them. Hull committed multiple acts of violence against the Thompson family, and, it stands to reason, likely many other people as well.
To accurately communicate what happened to the Thompson family, the author would need to make two small changes to the sentence, making it read: “Haber owned two horses and a dray — a vehicle used to haul or deliver heavy loads — and was quite prosperous until, in 1844, a slaver named Jo Hull somehow stole the family’s freedom papers from Haber’s wife, and kidnapped the family, transporting them to Bolivar, Tennessee.”
As one might imagine, surviving human trafficking and slavery is not a small matter, and to find yourself and your family once again subjugated in such a manner would be extremely traumatic. As written, the article presents a sanitized version of the Thompson family’s history, using language to obscure what occurred.
Erin Blumer
Glendale