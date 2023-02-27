Landowner goals and conservation can be one in the same as many improvements to the value of property can also help improve wildlife and native habitat.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a workshop for landowners and property managers wanting to learn more about how to benefit their land and make it better for wildlife on Friday, March 24, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood, 11715 Cragwold Road.
The workshop is free and open to all Missouri landowners. Workshop sessions will be taught by natural resource experts, and helpful publications and educational materials will be available for participants to take home free of charge.
Presentations will be conducted in concurrent sessions throughout the day covering a variety of fish, forest and wildlife management topics to help landowners achieve their land use goals in ways that enhance Missouri’s natural resources.
Subjects covered during the workshop will include pond management, forest management, managing habitat for small game, property rights and the wildlife code, turkey biology and management, native forbs and plantings for pollinators, invasive plant control, tree insect and disease issues, and creating and maintaining healthy soil.
Advanced registration for the workshop is required at short.mdc.mo.gov/4Y3. The deadline to register is March 19.