Kirkwood native Mary Clare Kammer was in a marketing class at Mizzou when she first learned about the job that would become her delicious new dream. What could be better, she pondered, than driving across the country in a giant hot dog?
The 2018 Nerinx Hall high school grad is now relishing that dream as one of the 36th class of drivers of the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile.
Under the moniker “Chili Cheese MC,” Kammer will spend the next few seasons traveling the U.S. spreading wonder — and weenies — along with co-Frankfurter Hammy Sammy. Together, the two make weekly appearances in cities to delight fans, participate in photo ops and spread freshly-grilled cheer with frank whistles and coupons for free hot dogs.
“We’ve worked our buns off for this job because 2,000 applicants applied and only 12 cut the mustard,” said Kammer. “You have to be loud and quirky, and express your excitement for the vehicle and Oscar Mayer. You have to be your genuine self because you’re out there talking to all kinds of people.”
The Frankmobile, known as the Weinermobile since its creation in 1936, was recently renamed to celebrate Oscar Mayer’s new recipe for its all-beef franks. There are currently eight Frankmobiles in existence, with two on standby and six actively being driven. Kammer is proud to tout that more people have traveled to space than have driven the Frankmobile.
“We drive to a new city every week. Monday is our drive day. Then we have two days off to explore the city we’re in,” she said. “Our only form of transportation is the Frankmobile. Parking is sometimes the hardest part of the job, but we never lose our vehicle.”
The vehicle, which Kammer refers to affectionately as her “Lamborweenie,” has a door that opens like a spaceship, revealing a red-and-yellow color scheme, a ceiling resembling blue skies and six seats for 12 buns. Drivers always wear their “meat belts,” but Kammer notes the vehicle is not a “Weeniebago,” as they do not sleep inside.
“For a lot of people, the Frankmobile is a very nostalgic, iconic American vehicle,” said Kammer, who fondly remembers singing the Oscar Mayer jingle with her father. “My favorite part is when people come up to us and tell us about the time they saw the Frankmobile when they were little. Or maybe it’s the first time they’re seeing it, and we get to make that memory for them.”
Kammer and her teammate make up part of the south team, and in January, the two will switch partners and regions to explore a different part of the country. Kammer is in no rush to part ways with Hammy Sammy, however — the two get along like ketchup and mustard.
“We like to say we ‘condiment’ each other,” Kammer said.
Enthusiastic “weenie watchers” can visit oscarmayer.com/frankmobile to find out where the Frankmobile will be next. Requesting the Frankmobile’s appearance at an event is free. Click on “Where’s the Party?” to submit a request — three months to a year in advance is recommended for a greater chance of a Frankmobile appearance.
Kammer, who started her Frankmobile journey in June, has already surprised an 80-year-old celebrating her birthday, crashed a wedding reception and, of course, shared the mechanical meaty marvel with her own family in Kirkwood.
“Driving down my childhood street, playing ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ by Electric Light Orchestra, was so surreal for me,” she said. “The adrenaline and excitement I felt pulling the Frankmobile into my own driveway is probably going to be the most core memory I have this year.”
And according to Kammer, it’s all about making memories. Come June of next year, she will become “expired meat” and help welcome the next class of Frankfurters drivers.
While she isn’t sure what’s next following her stint with the Frankmobile, “MC Chili Cheese” is happy taking every day one bite at a time.
“I’m truly relishing every moment,” she said, “as cheesy as that is.”