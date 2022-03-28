After six decades of providing baseball and softball leagues for thousands of youth players, the Kirkwood Athletic Association’s fields on Marshall Road will be empty. There simply isn’t enough money to run the leagues this season.
Two years of the pandemic coupled with costly clean up after the nearby Meramec River overflowed its banks and flooded the 12 fields for back-to-back seasons prior to that have left the nonprofit struggling to make ends meet, according to Kirkwood Athletic Association President Eric Eickmeyer.
“The floods of 2018 and 2019, followed by the impact of the pandemic, resulted in our fields sitting empty for a significant portion of the last four years and has put the Kirkwood Athletic Association in a situation unlike any other in our 61-year history,” Eickmeyer said.
The association applied for pandemic relief funds, which helped keep staff on as long as possible, but there wasn’t enough money to cover new lights for the fields and pay umpires. To cover funds for the upcoming season, the Kirkwood Athletic Association launched a GoFundMe campaign in October 2021, but the campaign only raised $6,000 of its $25,000 goal.
Eickmeyer said the association still hopes to raise the money that’s needed to have a “Comeback Season,” in the future.
“We need to raise $25,000 so we can get back to playing ball again,” he said. “We are open to outside groups who would like to have tournaments at the park. Our hope is to be able to open for leagues in the future.”
All donations to the nonprofit are tax deductible and go toward the Kirkwood Athletic Association. To donate, visit the GoFundMe campaign at https://tinyurl.com/2p93vbsv.