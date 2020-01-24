Are some Kirkwood residents living in la-la land or what? After several years of Kirkwood’s sanitation service operating on a schedule of pickup on a one day delay because of a holiday, you would think people would get the message!
After the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday our normal Tuesday pickup obviously then goes to Wednesday. But as I traveled home late Monday night on West Essex Avenue, in a one mile stretch I encountered 12 residences with their trash containers out — yes one day too early. Go figure!
Kirkwood