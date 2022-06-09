Rieger, Kyle David, 26, died tragically May 28, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. He was driving in Clatsop County when he was hit head-on by another vehicle. He passed away later that evening in the hospital.
Kyle was born Feb. 24, 1996, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a dedicated and talented musician, composer, conductor and teacher. Known to his students as Mr. Rieger, Kyle was the band director for the Seaside high school, middle school, and jazz band in Seaside, Oregon. One of his students remarked that he “came in knowing he had big shoes to fill, and he did.”
Kyle had a passion for music from a young age. He is a 2014 graduate of Kirkwood High School, where he was heavily involved in the band program. He studied at Truman State University and went on to receive his bachelor of music in composition in 2018, his master of arts in instrumental conducting in May 2020, and his master of arts in music education in December 2020.
Kyle was a winner of the Percussive Arts Society’s 2020 composition contest, was selected to have an original work played at the Society of Composers, Inc. Division VI conference in Commerce, Texas, in 2019, and was named runner-up in the Sinta Quartet composition competition in 2020. His original works have been performed in North America, Europe, and Australia. His original compositions can be found at riegermusic.com.
Kyle loved “Jurassic Park,” craft beer, Germany and hiking. He was goofy and wise beyond his years, and his passion was infectious.
Kyle is survived by his parents, David and Karen; sister, Kara; and many extended family members, friends, and students.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Alyssa.
A memorial will be held June 15 at Seaside High School. Date pending for celebration of life in St. Louis.