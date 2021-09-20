Tom Kutis V, a member of the fifth generation of the Kutis family, presented two grants totaling $2,000 to Conrad A. Haubrich Jr. of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Team Brett in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to funding research to find a cure for pediatric cancer. Cancer kills more children in the United States than any other disease, and one in five children diagnosed will not survive. Even in light of this reality, less than 4% of the National Cancer Institute's budget is dedicated to childhood cancer research.
With the help of Kutis Funeral Home, Team Brett has raised over $121,000 to fund pediatric brain cancer research, with most of that money invested locally through physicians and researchers at Siteman Kids/St. Louis Children's Hospital.
These efforts have helped fund a St. Baldrick's Research Grant that has been awarded to Dr. Josh Rubin at Washington University for his work on medulloblastoma, an aggressive grade four brain cancer. Rubin was one of the pediatric oncologists who treated Brett at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Kutis Funeral Home is a family-owned and operated St. Louis business that has served the community since 1910.