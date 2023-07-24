Kuhn Construction Company, Inc. is a local business seven generations in the making — and still going strong.
Rick Kuhn has run Kuhn Construction since 1980. He is the fifth generation of the Kuhn Family in the carpentry/contracting business.
The sixth generation — daughters Jodie Kuhn Allen and Abbie Kuhn Enlund — did their share of office chores growing up, and Jodie continues to work for the company, managing social media and photography needs under the moniker Fresh Art Photography.
The seventh generation, the grandchildren of Rick and his wife, Mary Jane, have worked in the office over the years. This summer, their grandson, Grayson Richard Allen, is finally old enough to work alongside his grandfather in the field.
According to the employees he works with, he is doing a great job. Rick and Mary Jane are beaming with pride.
“We are so excited and happy that Grayson is working for us,” said Rick. “He’s my only grandson!”
Kuhn Construction specializes in modifying homes to allow for comfortable aging in place. The company can guide clients in the process and provide helpful ideas to make homes more accessible for older residents, including brighter LED lighting, wheelchair-friendly furniture, shower bars, textured floors and benches. The company is certified by the National Association of Home Builders as an aging-in-place specialist.
No job is too big or too small for Kuhn. To get a free estimate, check out past projects or learn more, visit kuhnconst.com.
755 E. Monroe Ave. • St. Louis • 314-966-5846