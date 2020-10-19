I don’t live in Webster Groves and I have no connection to the SG Collaborative group that is proposing a new residential development north of Old Webster. However, I want to compliment the developers, the open-minded residents of Webster and city officials for even considering a development that has the potential to reverse the geography of inequity created by barriers to housing.
Communities are stronger when a diversity of people live in them. In many communities in the central corridor of St. Louis and its western suburbs, housing costs are so high that only professionals and managers can afford to live there. In Webster Groves, this means that many of those who teach your children can’t afford to be residents. Police officers and firefighters can’t live in the community they pledge to serve and protect. People who take care of your elderly relatives at assisted living facilities can’t be your neighbors or send their children to your excellent schools.
We have created a housing situation in this country where a great many people cannot afford to live where they work. This does not benefit us as individuals or as communities.
Kudos to Webster Groves for looking to make change.
Barbara Finch
Former Webster Resident
Co-Chair of Racial Justice Committee, Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice