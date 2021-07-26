Kudos to Webster Groves City Council for declaring Juneteenth (June 19) a city holiday. Such inclusive gestures carry much impact, and further thanks to City Manager Marie Peoples for emphatically supporting the declaration. Additional thanks to the brave family who went public with the letter reflecting on the early 1950s Webster Groves swimming pool fiasco.
Ms. Peoples’ summary of the pool clash said it all for the entire Webster population and beyond: “It is our history, and must be acknowledged.”
Ted Morrison
Rock Hill