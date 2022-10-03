Congratulations to the staff of the Webster-Kirkwood Times for receiving so many recognitions from the Missouri Press Association and the Association of Community Publishers, a national organization.
These awards coming after just two years of new ownership and leadership are a real cause for celebration. It was nice to read the names of those who won awards at the paper — some with legendary columns and others who are new. And skilled photographer Ursula Ruhl garnered seven awards.
We are fortunate to have the Webster-Kirkwood Times because quality community newspapers are essential to building community. And that sense of community that we enjoy is fostered by this well-awarded paper. Well done!
Gerry Welch
Webster Groves