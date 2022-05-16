The commercial leaf blower is one of the most annoying sounds of today and commercial lawn service may be the most competitive. Rain, no problem!
Equipment manufacturers know this and there’s no limit to how powerful they’re making it. There are more warning signs regarding hearing and respiratory protection needed than ever before, but the operator has one thing on their mind. People needing lawn service is not what this is about. It’s about commercial companies working in residential areas having more consideration for the communities and environments they work in. Community officials seem to have been caught off guard by this growing issue.
It is time to start reviewing ordinances once again. Otherwise, imagine each house on a street one day hiring its own lawn service and each arriving at dawn rapping an 80-decibel blower while others blaze over lawns at record speeds. The sounds, the exhaust, perfectly legal?
Jeff Miller
Kirkwood