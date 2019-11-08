Bravo to Mary Bufe for her amusing and on-point column cutting through the all the petulant nonsense surrounding the Kirkwood “Mx.” teacher!
I generally think it is self-indulgent – even rude – to expect everyone else to change their behavior in order to satisfy personal preferences, as this teacher is doing.
However, I believe it is even more rude to refuse to call someone by the name they have told you that they wish to be called. As Mary wrote, this is fundamental.
It has perplexed me for a long time that people so often find ways to make the simple things in life so complicated, so “Thank you, Mary!” for revealing the essence of the controversy.
Ballwin