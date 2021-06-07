Teams of students in the Kirkwood School District took the top two spots in the annual area-wide Elementary School Book Battle in May. Teams of students from 13 area schools came together virtually for this year’s competition. The Tillman Elementary School team won first place and the Keysor Elementary team tied for second.
The annual Book Battle is coordinated by Confluence Academy South City and gives students the opportunity to meet and discuss current books of interest. The competition consists of 60 questions for about 10 different books.
To prepare, teams of third to fifth grade students read and discussed the books on the Book Battle list. Students were challenged to remember information about the plots, characters and settings of the books. They also learned cooperation and dedication as they competed while representing their schools.
Fifth grade team members from Tillman Elementary School included: Lucas Arthur, Rosie Clement, Ajna Filipovic, Asher Gilson, Carson Hanna, Leighton Hietpas, Stella Rolwes, Spencer Schlund, Ruby Slotkin, and Nora Willis. The team was coached by Library Media Specialist Elizabeth Curtis.
Fifth grade team members from Keysor Elementary include: Ella Gegg, Josephine Kim, Charlotte Chen, James Rogers, Elina Peterson, Sofia Mancini, Rita Melton, Stephen Dowell, Olive Sigmon, and Thea Hafner. The team was coached by Library Media Specialist Jen Bartin.
Both teams received a team trophy, and each student received a book, bookmark and reading light.