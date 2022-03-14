The Kirkwood School District’s Administrative Services Center has moved to the J. Milton Turner Building, 1099 Milwaukee Street.
The J. Milton Turner Building will serve as the location for the offices of the superintendent; community relations and development; curriculum and instruction; finance; human resources; and student services.
The former location for the Administrative Services Center, 11289 Manchester Road, will be converted to create additional classrooms at North Kirkwood Middle School using Prop R funding. The project is expected to be complete in late summer.
No Prop R funding was used to purchase the J. Milton Turner Building. The district will rent the majority of the building to commercial tenants, which will provide revenue to support operating and loan costs for the building.
Opened in 1925, the J. Milton Turner Building was originally named Meacham Park Elementary School and was established in response to petitions submitted by African American residents requesting a school closer to their homes.
In 1932, the Board of Education approved the renaming of the school as the J. Milton Turner School. The school served students until the 1975-76 school year. It was sold in 1980. In the early 2000s, it was converted to office space. It was purchased by the district in 2021.