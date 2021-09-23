Osmack, Kristina Angele (nee Kennalley). Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Rev. Mr. David R. Osmack; the devoted mother of D.J. (Hillary) Osmack, Katie Lynn (Brad) Shute and Keith Andrew (Katie Elizabeth) Osmack; cherished grandmother of Kalli Elizabeth Osmack; dear sister of Kimberly (Charles) Fitzgerald and Robert William Kennalley; and niece of Judy and uncle Carroll. She is survived by sisters-in-law Laura (Ken) Hendriksen, Mary (Dale) Palmer, Joannie (Scott) Millar, and Lynn Osmack; brother-in-law Donald (Joyce) Osmack Jr.; god-children Mandy Fitzgerald, Amy Kennalley, Rev. Fr. Conor Sullivan, and Mary Therese Lavery; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kristina was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joyce Kennalley and her in-laws, Donald and Joan Osmack.
Kristina was first and foremost a loving wife and mother of three and prayer guru. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, yearly retreats with her beloved husband, and entertaining family and friends with her Golden Retrievers Max and Maggie.
After 19 years of being an involved stay-at-home mom, Kristina gave 18 years of service at Edward Jones Investments as a branch office administrator.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO 63116. Mass was held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Luke Evangelist Catholic Church, 7230 Dale Ave., St. Louis, MO 63117. Interment following Mass was at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Luke Evangelist St. Vincent DePaul.