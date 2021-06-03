Simpson, Kristan Ann, age 66, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at home from a 30-month battle with brain cancer.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of William R. Keithler and Anna Marie Loy Keithler. On July 23, 1977, she married Jed Simpson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kristan graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri. She worked at St. Louis Children’s Hospital as volunteer coordi-nator, worked as a legal assistant and paralegal for RLF Law Firm in Wilmington, Delaware, for 15 years, and also worked for Bancroft Law Firm and Carl Crow Law Firm in Hot Springs. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to motorcycle rallies, scuba diving, camping and traveling. Kristan was an avid reader and runner. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jed Simpson of Hot Springs; her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Mary Keithler of Denver, Colorado; her nephew and spouse, Austin and Athena Keithler of Centennial, Colorado; her niece and spouse, Kelsey and Odane Anderson of Centennial; her cousins, Dana, Doug, Denise and Deane; and extended family members and friends.
Service times are pending. Please go to davis-smith.com for further notice. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home in Hot Springs. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.