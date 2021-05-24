The Kirkwood Public Library Summer Reading Program kicked off May 15 and runs through Aug. 8. Programs are available for all ages — babies, kids, teens and adults — which means everyone can sign up to read and win prizes.
The baby program is all online this year, with easy sign up for logging books read and early literacy activities completed with the little one. Prizes include a board book and a Lil’ Learners Play and Grow Activity & Book Box.
The children and teen programs are designed to encourage a love of reading and instill habits that will carry them through the summer months to prevent learning slide. Kids and teens will log their time in minutes and earn reading incentive prizes along the way including coupons for local businesses and raffle tickets to enter bigger prize drawings.
The adult summer reading program offers more chances to win while reading favorite books. This year the finishing prize is a free popcorn from Kirkwood Pop Co. and a free book from the library’s book sale cart. Those who read 2,000 pages over the summer will also be entered into a drawing to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet with a $25 Google Play gift card.
Sign up for the summer reading programs online at kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org.