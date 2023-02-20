The Kirkwood Police Department has been accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. since 2019, and is currently participating in the reaccreditation process.
As part of that process, an assessor will arrive at the Kirkwood Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to examine the department’s policies, procedures, operations and support services, and ensure that the Kirkwood Police Department is in compliance with best practices and standards in those areas.
The on-site assessment process also offers members of the community the opportunity to make comments via a public comment portal. Comments may be positive or negative. The portal can be accessed at cimrs2.calea.org/614.