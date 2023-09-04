The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., presents the Strauss Studio Series in the Strauss Black Box Theater. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Sept. 8, living legend Steve Scorfina performs in Scorfina, Toretta & Sons with Chrome and Steel and Dylan McDonald & The Avians.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the KPAC welcomes Denise Thimes. A native of St. Louis, Thimes is noted as a cherished voice of modern jazz.
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Fred Pierce’s Studio Drum Shop presents Dave Weckl In Clinic. On the 40th anniversary as a Yamaha Drums Artist, Weckl will perform and demonstrate various drumming techniques and participate in a question and answer session.
On Friday, Sept. 29, Michaele Postell offers a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. Classically trained, Postell is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and relocated to St. Louis in 2019.
On Friday, Oct. 6, two exceptional musicians with a lifelong performing career take to the Strauss Black Box Theater stage. Rogers & Nienhaus have become local favorites with their fiery performance and flawless harmonies.
On Friday, Oct. 13, award-winning jazz singer and bassist Janet Evra performs with special guests Eric Jacobson. Join Evra and her quartet for an intimate evening of American songbook favorites.
On Friday, Oct. 27, Shaun Munday will bring soul-drenched vocals and show-stopping bass guitar to the KPAC. His overall musical style is inspired by Donny Hathaway, Al Green and Marvin Gaye.
On Sunday, Nov. 5, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn are reunited by way of Dawn Turlington and Lee Anne Matthews, with Vince Martin as Conway Twitty. This tribute takes place in a musician’s idea of heaven, where they can sing to their hearts’ desire.
On Dec. 2, East St. Louis native Erika Johnson caps off the series with a tribute to the rolling stones, backed by a killer band.
For more information, tickets and showtimes, visit www.thekpac.org.