Former prisoner Bobby Bostic will join the Kirkwood Public Library and the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission for an evening at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 12.
In 1995, 16-year-old Bostic was arrested for robbing a group of people in Missouri at gunpoint and briefly detaining a woman in her car. He was given a 241-year sentence — the longest sentence in Missouri given to a juvenile for non-homicide offences. In 2021, a new law passed, allowing him to apply for parole. He was released on Nov. 9 of this year.
While in prison, Bostic wrote and self published numerous books about his experiences, including “ Life Goes On Inside Prison,” “When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade” and “Dear Mama: The Life and Struggles of a Single Mother.”
At the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, Bostic will share his journey through the prison system and as an author, as well as his plans for the future. Bostic will also participate in a question-and-answer session.
The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must reserve a seat at tinyurl.com/5brpdz9u.