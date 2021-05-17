In his final term as state senator, Andrew Koenig is hoping to help move Missouri beyond the pandemic.
During the current legislative session, Koenig, R-Manchester, has seen his efforts on behalf of small businesses and families turn out well as several of his sponsored bills became law.
Koenig carried a bill in the Senate establishing the “Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program.” It allows private donors to give money to nonprofits to provide scholarships that can be used to pay for private school tuition, school transportation and other school expenses. The bill is before the governor awaiting his signature.
Other bills did not fare as well. Koenig sponsored controversial legislation to limit the authority of local governments in issuing emergency orders related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Koenig, who tested positive for COVID-19 in January, has been opposed to calls for a statewide mask mandate and believes that once a person is fully vaccinated a mask is no longer needed.
He has sponsored or co-sponsored bills to restrict legal abortions and is opposed to exceptions for rape or incest. In 2019, he was the Senate handler of HB 126, which banned abortions after eight weeks in all cases except medical emergency with penalties of 5-15 years in prison.
Originally from Chesterfield, Koenig represents District 15 — a wide geographic area that includes a large portion of central, southwest and west St. Louis County, including all or parts of Kirkwood, Glendale, Des Peres, Manchester, Sunset Hills, Fenton, Valley Park, Ballwin, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Ellisville, Twin Oaks, Wildwood, Winchester and unincorporated St. Louis County.
The Senator has co-owned a paint company with his father since 1997 and is the owner of a construction company specializing in roofing and painting. He is also a licensed insurance adjuster.
Koenig was reelected to the Missouri Senate last November in what some considered the most competitive legislative race in the state. He defeated state Rep. Deb Lavender (D-Kirkwood), garnering 54% of the vote. He and his wife, Brooke, knocked on some 70,000 doors last summer during the campaign.
“I wanted to get a feel for the district,” he said. “I wanted to hear what residents thought and what they had to say.”
Koenig, elected to the Missouri Senate in 2016, has been busy this legislative season.
“Definitely a lot of small business owners have been hurting during the pandemic,” he said. “We want businesses to be open. The least we could do is not force them to pay property taxes during the shutdown.”
As a way to boost revenue, Koenig wants online commerce to compete fairly with brick-and-mortar stores by paying state and local sales taxes. Koenig said retailers with a physical presence in the state are at a competitive disadvantage to online retailers.
He recently sponsored Senate Bill 153, which will allow state and local governments to collect sales tax from online retailers for purchases by Missouri consumers. It passed 28-4 in the Senate, as did a similar bill in the House. A compromise before the General Assembly is likely.
The Senate bill requires a use tax to be collected while the House version would only collect the tax if approved by area voters. Locally, Glendale and Rock Hill passed “use tax” measures on April 6, but the measure failed in Webster Groves.
Both the Senate and House versions include slight income tax cuts. Koenig’s Senate version also includes a tax credit for low income families. Known as the Missouri Working Family Tax Credit, the income tax credit would be worth at least 10% of any federal income tax credit utilized by a taxpayer.
Known as the “Wayfair Bill” after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing state sales tax to apply to out-of-state online retailers, Missouri is one of only two states without it.
“Without Wayfair, we have an incentive for people to make purchases from non-Missouri businesses,” Koenig said. “It’s the worst incentive you would want. It says, ‘Hey, go purchase from a non-Missouri business and we’ll give you a tax break.’”
Koenig’s Senate Bill 22, which he said he has been working on for several years, ends tax incentives, such as tax increment financing, for risky developments in flood plains.
“It is my belief that if a developer wants to gamble and build in a floodplain, they should assume all of the risk — not taxpayers,” he said.
Close To Home
Another successful bill Koenig has sponsored is Senate Bill 327, which hits close to home for the husband and father. Koenig and wife, Brooke, were foster parents to two children they have since adopted.
The bill, which passed earlier this month and goes into effect on Aug. 28, helps remove some of the barriers to adoption.
“It makes adoption and foster parenting more affordable for Missouri families,” Koenig said, noting there are roughly 13,000 children in foster care in Missouri.
It also modifies several provisions relating to child placement, including adoption tax credits, foster parent tax deductions, birth match, termination of parental rights, third party custody or visitation, adoption regulations and adoption proceedings.
The Koenigs have five children: Gideon, Isaac, Jeremiah, Lily and Levi. Four children are home schooled while the oldest attends Parkway South High School. The family belongs to the West County Assembly of God Church.
Term To End In 2024
Now in his fifth year as a state senator, Koenig will be term limited out of office in 2024. He said his priorities will continue to be education, lowering taxes, and reducing crime rates. Koenig served in the Missouri House representing District 88 from 2009 to 2012, and representing District 99 from 2013 to 2017.