We have made much progress in the last 30 years understanding gender identity. In response to a letter last week stating that it is science that there are two genders and that is that, I would like to say that is not true.
She is probably referring to fact that the 23rd chromosome is either XX or XY, but that is where the binary part ends. It is often unknown that between 6 and 12 weeks in utero the fetus is subjected to an androgen “wash,” a flow of hormones that determines the external gender characteristics and how the brain develops along gender lines.
The levels of hormones in this bath depends on several variables affecting the mother at the time. Most extensively studied to date is congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) where girls are exposed to high levels of androgens and are born with masculinized genitalia.
We are just learning how the exposure to intrauterine hormones influences later gender identity, but it is becoming clear that brain development is affected by the level of these hormones and these changes are permanent.
For example, there is some research to suggest that a part of the hypothalamus that is linked to sexual behavior is twice as large in heterosexual men when compared to homosexual men and heterosexual women. Just as our faces have the same components but they are all distinctive, all brains have the same components, but all are different due to a variety of factors.
The presence of varying levels of in utero hormone exposure and subsequent brain variations argues for a continuum model of gender identity. Just look around, there are very masculine men and very feminine females and then all the rest of us fall somewhere in between.
I was raised with the notion that gender is binary and I understand that what I am saying can shake a core belief, just as mine was shaken in graduate school when I learned this information. I also understand that facts do not change beliefs if these beliefs are central to a person’s self-concept.
If you agree that the brain influences behavior, it is hard to argue that sexual behavior and gender identification are not influenced by brain development as well. Brains are different, people are different. I hope we can educate children to celebrate our differences.
Webster Groves