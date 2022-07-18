A man has been charged after a random attack on an employee at a Walgreens in Des Peres. The knife attack took place at 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, at the Walgreens located at 12006 Manchester Road.
Alfred Pierce, of the 5000 block of Queens Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Monday, July 11, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the stabbing, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held without bond.
Police say the stabbing was unprovoked. Pierce can be seen on surveillance video attacking the employee in the neck with a knife, according to the probable cause statement filed with the case.
Pierce was arrested near the scene and found to be in possession of a knife. Des Peres police said he “randomly attacked a worker in Walgreens for no apparent reason with a knife.”
Police have not provided any information about the victim or the victim’s condition.