A longtime friend of the Webster-Kirkwood area, KMOX Radio broadcaster Charlie Brennan stepped away from the microphone last week after doing his last morning show on the “Mighty MOX.”
“Honestly, some of our best broadcasts were set in Webster Groves and Kirkwood,” recalled Brennan. “In Webster, not long ago, I interviewed Major Garrett in front of a packed house at Webster University. Kevin Killeen and John Pizzarelli joined me for a taped broadcast at Nerinx Hall.
“Of course, the KMOX Holiday Radio Show broadcast from The Rep was a mainstay for many years,” added Brennan. “That’s where I interviewed author James Bradley, actress Marsha Mason and sports commentator Bob Costas in front of live audiences.”
Brennan hosted his final radio program on the Audacy station on May 12. He worked for more than 30 years with “News Radio 1120” KMOX-AM, which was once a flagship station for the CBS Radio Network.
He joined KMOX to work evenings and weekends in 1998, after his early years at WNTN in Boston. Within two years, he began hosting the mid-morning shift where he’s been heard ever since.
Brennan was inducted into the St. Louis Radio Hall of Fame in 2009, and was named “One of the Most Influential St. Louisans” for five years in a row by The St. Louis Business Journal.
An Irishman who benefited from “the gift of gab,” Brennan had no problem filling up his many hours of broadcasts, and he used that time to advocate not only for the Webster Groves and Kirkwood areas, but for the entire St. Louis region.
With the backing of KMOX, Brennan promoted clean-up efforts in St. Louis communities, raised money for flood victims, helped push the Missouri legislature to restore medical benefits to the blind, and raised more than $100,000 to erect a statue honoring native rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry.
A Nerinx Dad
Brennan said he has many fond memories of being a “Nerinx Dad.”
“My daughter had such a great experience going to Nerinx Hall High School and being in Webster Groves,” he said, noting he also had other ties to the Catholic high school. “Kelly ‘The Greek’ Shea produced ‘The Morning Meeting with Kevin Horrigan and Charles Brennan’ on KMOX back in the day. She went to Nerinx Hall and convinced Kevin and me to raise money for a new flag pole for her alma mater.”
He said their efforts paid off when a listener donated one and the school put up a plaque thanking them.
No journalist visits Webster Groves for long without hearing about the infamous CBS-TV documentary, “16 In Webster Groves,” which was one of the first news documentaries ever aired.
Charles Kuralt narrated the Webster Groves documentary and Kuralt also did the popular program “On The Road” for CBS-TV. However, the documentary wasn’t a hit with many local residents.
“One of my favorite broadcasts was around 1990 when we interviewed people who produced and appeared in that 1960s CBS documentary,” said Brennan. “The ‘16 in Webster Groves’ writer joined us, as did some of the Webster residents featured in the documentary. I was really struck by how many of the local people were still very angry at CBS for how they portrayed Webster Groves.”
When CBS News Anchor Dan Rather visited Webster Groves to cover presidential elections, he too got an earful. Rather told one upset local woman that “the statute of limitations has run out on that program.”
KMOX radio producer Christopher Mihill noted that Brennan interviewed many Webster Groves notables on the air, including Nerinx grads Jenna Fischer and Lori Chalupny.
Additionally, he did air time with William Webster, Craig Hawskley, Gordon Jenkins, Harry Caray, Ivory Crockett, Phyllis Diller, Bob Dotson, Russ Mitchel, Drew Hanlen and more.
A Presence In Kirkwood
Brennan took advantage of the Kirkwood Community Center and Stages St. Louis theater facilities to do live broadcasts with major national figures. Among those interviewed from the Kirkwood location were baseball manager Tony LaRussa; David McCullough, author of “1776” and “Truman;” and Stephen Ambrose, author of “Undaunted Courage” and “Band of Brothers.”
Brennan said he always enjoys making the trek to Kirkwood and Webster Groves because of the trees and homes made of wood — not brick like so much of St. Louis. He said it reminds him of New England, where he lived for 10 years. Brennan has lived in Clayton in recent years.
Brennan’s love for trees and the outdoors inspired him to lead a hike with his fans on the trails of Powder Valley one summer day. The Webster-Kirkwood Times accompanied him on that jaunt.
“Remember Hogoboom’s?” asked Brennan. “I interviewed Joe Buck there along with Greg Stohr, the Supreme Court reporter for Bloomberg. It was part of KMOX’s Hometown Voices Tour, which WGN Radio in Chicago then copied.”
Brennan said one of his least favorite broadcasts took place in 2005 in Kirkwood after the senseless murder of Sgt. William Leo McEntee.
“It was sad and depressing,” he said. “I know we were seen by some as interjecting ourselves into a painful moment in the community’s history.”
Brennan also did several heart-breaking radio shows after the 2008 massacre at Kirkwood City Hall. Through good times and bad times, he has been there for the Kirkwood and Webster Groves area, and residents say they will miss hearing his voice on the radio.