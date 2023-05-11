Bison and bees might seem an unlikely combination, but Peggy Ladd is proving the two are a perfect pair.
That’s the case at Klondike Bison and Bee, anyway. Ladd, a St. Louis city resident with a master’s in business administration from Webster University, has spent the past several years pouring her heart and soul into this 150-acre farm in DeSoto.
Eight years ago, the biomedical engineer left her corporate job at a utility company for something she never imagined — one that involved getting dirty and required lots of blood, sweat and tears, and rolling up her sleeves.
But since transforming the property her parents bought in 1959 where she was born and raised into a successful farm, the woman with one foot in the city and one in the country wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Ladd, 63, has spent nearly every day of the past four years making the 110-mile round-trip drive from her home in the city’s Benton Park neighborhood to the farm in DeSoto and back, which has made for many very long days. But the hard work has paid off for this self-taught bison rancher and beekeeper.
“A day on the farm beats a corporate job any day,” Ladd said. “I never expected to be using my MBA from Webster for this, but it’s come in handy.”
After five years of rebuilding and cleaning up her family’s 61-year-old farm with help from her sister and a few selfless friends, the bison began arriving in the fall of 2019. Ladd purchased 21 bison from two other ranchers in Jefferson County, learning much about caring for and raising the animals through the National Bison Association.
A 1,500-pound male named “Ike” was her first bull.
“Ike showed up and then we got the others,” Ladd said. “Then it was really time to get to work.”
There were 14 bachelors — “The Boys” — in last year’s herd, including “Hunkasourous,” who weighs in at 1,000 pounds, and “Captain Prospero,” who clocks in at a whopping 1,810 pounds.
“He’s a big boy,” Ladd said of “The Captain.”
There were 18 females and eight offspring in 2021. This year, there are currently 34 in the herd — eight bachelors plus “The Captain,” and 20 females that have birthed five calves.
“Laddie,” “LavaGirl,” “Lady Hope,” “Lazarus” and “LuLu” are the latest additions, with more calves expected to this spring. Any others that arrive will also be given names that begin with “L,” as Ladd names all of the animals in a given year with the same first initial.
The herd was bigger at the beginning of the year, but there are fewer bulls following an unfortunate incident last month. Six of the boys escaped from the farm in early April after a tree fell during a storm and downed a fence. Ladd devised several plans — and spent a number of sleepless nights in her truck — attempting to lure the boys back to the property, but they kept moving.
Dubbed the “Wayward Boys” after what became a community effort to return them to the farm failed, the six had to be euthanized after being on the run for 10 days in Jefferson County. Ladd was heartbroken, but true to life on a farm, she had to get back to her other duties caring for the rest of the herd and the newly-born calves.
Bees
The bees in Klondike Bison and Bee came along shortly after the bison, arriving in winter 2019 and spring 2020.
Ladd’s sister, Sally Thiele, is the primary beekeeper, mostly self-taught on the ins and outs of bee keeping via YouTube videos on the subject. The Bee Association of St. Louis has also helped.
The sisters started with six hives that yielded 150 pounds of honey that first year. They now have 16 hives that produced over 200 pounds last year, and Ladd said there will likely be even more honey this year.
Bison, Bees & Chickens, Too
There’s more to Klondike Bison and Bee than its two namesakes — chickens take up residence on the farm, too.
There’s a trio called “The Three Amigos” that roam wherever they like. Over on another part of the farm, there are several roosters who watch over more than 30 hens.
The chickens not only provide eggs, but also play a big part in controlling parasites in the fields. They follow the bison in field rotations to disrupt the “cow pies,” which can harbor parasites.
Up Close & Personal
Private tours are available for those interested in getting an up-close experience with the farm animals. During small private tours, Ladd takes visitors out to the paddocks in her four wheeler, which means guests will get far more than just a glimpse of the bison.
“What she’s doing is so unique. To be able to go out in the field and be right there while she hand-feeds a bison an alfalfa cube is quite an experience. I would recommend it to anybody,” said Webster Groves resident Kathleen Westhoff, who used to live in DeSoto and has known Ladd for decades.
For Sale
Meat, honey and eggs from Klondike are available through its website at klondikebison.com or via Fair Shares at Fairshares.org, which has a pick up location at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams, on certain days.
All of Ladd’s bison are 100% pasture raised/grass fed.
“The grass-finished moniker is very important to me,” she said. “We raise and treat our animals with kindness and respect. We believe, ‘Nice tastes right.’”
Westhoff can vouch for that.
“It’s really delicious. It’s better than steak or hamburger, and it’s much better for you,” she said of the bison meat. “The honey they have is delicious, too.”
With 34 bison and counting, and 16-plus beehives to tend to, there’s no chance Ladd will be slowing down anytime soon. There’s even an old barn on the property that she hopes to turn into a vacation rental property someday.
“She’s knowledgeable about so many things, but she’s a farmer at heart,” Westoff said. “She loves that farm, and she’s pouring her heart into it.”
“Open Farm Day”
Klondike Bison and Bee invites the public to “Open Farm Day” on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bison meat, honey, wax products and more will be for sale. Klondike Bison and “Wayward Boys” merchandise will also be available for purchase.
The bison will be in a nearby paddock, so visitors may be able to grab a glimpse of the animals. Ladd, however, reminds guests there are no guarantees, as bison often shy away from the hubbub and may move out of viewing range.
Those interested in “Open Farm Day” are asked to send Klondike Bison and Bee a message on Facebook. Guests will then be sent the address. Reservations will be honored first. Drop-ins will be allowed as space permits. Private tours are available year-round and may be scheduled at a later date. Tours will not be available on “Open Farm Day.”
Visit Klondike Bison and Bee on Facebook or KlondikeBison.com to learn more, place orders or schedule a tour.