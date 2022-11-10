Kitzinger, John, passed on Oct. 22, 2022, under Pathways Hospice care at Delmar Gardens on the Green, Chesterfield, Missouri. He was 75.
John was the son of Cecelia (nee Howard) Kitzinger and John A. Kitzinger, both deceased; brother of Charlene (nee Kitzinger) Braun; and uncle of Matthew G. Braun and Allison (nee Switzer) Braun. He will be missed by the Walter Schmieder family and other close friends.
John was previously employed by Canterbury Enterprises, Inc., and supported by Sunnyhill Social Services. He was a 23-year resident of Kirkwood, Missouri and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.