Shrewsbury resident and past “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” winner Emmanuel Martirez was recently selected out of thousands of people to pitch his invention to Walmart merchants during its 2022 “Open Call” event.
Similar to shows like “Shark Tank,” this annual pitch fest is open to any U.S. individual or company that makes, grows or assembles a product in the U.S. After considering around 10,000 products, Walmart chose Martirez’s product as a finalist, along with around 1,000 others.
For two days, Martirez pitched his product — a special tape dispenser called Kitchen Stickin’ — to merchants from Walmart and Sam’s Club. At the end of the event, Martirez established the beginning of a relationship with Sam’s Club in hopes of getting his product on its shelves.
“I was surprised for this opportunity because I have been selling my product online at Walmart, but selling retail was not something I was thinking of doing yet,” he said.
After Martirez received an email from Walmart, he was pleasantly surprised with a video of Kevin Jonas telling him he was a finalist in the event, which was held in June at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
“I love the fact Walmart is so invested in helping small businesses in advancing,” Martirez said. “I look forward to keeping in touch with my merchants.”
About Kitchen Stickin’
Martirez’s Kitchen Stickin’ product is a tape dispenser designed to keep things organized in the kitchen. His idea stemmed from something most American homes deal with -— food waste.
“It’s really startling when we see how much food we waste, so if we all reduce our food waste in our households, we can make a big impact,” he said.
Martirez said he and his family love to cook, but would often forget about leftovers in their messy fridge until they were past their prime.
“I was so sick and tired of throwing out and wasting food,” he said.
To combat food waste, Martirez used a tape dispenser and permanent marker to keep items in his refrigerator organized. After using this system, he began to notice a decrease in food waste and an increase in money saved.
After seeing what a big impact a roll of tape and marker could make, Martirez decided to make his own prototype of the Kitchen Stickin’ in November 2019. He spent most of 2020 developing the product and launched the Kitchen Stickin’ in March 2021. Since then, he has sold thousands of them.
“I really hope to get the tape dispenser in as many households and businesses as possible,” Martirez said. “Together, we can save a lot of money, cut down on food waste and lessen our households’ impact on the environment.”
Martirez believes strongly in reducing food waste, which is why 5% of sales from the Kitchen Stickin’ are donated to Feeding America, an organization that helps prevent food waste.
“The idea of saving money and reducing food waste was really at the heart of why I created this,” he said.
The Kitchen Stickin’ is wall mounted for easy access and saved counter space. Retailing for $19.99, the product includes a tape dispenser, a roll of tape, a permanent marker, damage-free adhesive strips and free shipping. The Kitchen Stickin’ is also designed to work with any one-inch roll of painter’s or masking tape.
Outside of home kitchens, Martirez said his product can be used in restaurants, manufacturing plants, bakeries, laboratories and IT environments.
While the product is not yet available at Sam’s Club, the Kitchen Stickin’ is currently being sold at kitchenstickin.com, Etsy, Amazon and the Walmart website. Locals can pick up the Kitchen Sticken’ at Cornucopia in downtown Kirkwood.
Kelly Bowen is a journalism student at Webster University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.