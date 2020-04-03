Kirkwood’s quest to obtain greener and cheaper electricity got a shot in the arm when the Missouri Supreme Court recently made a favorable ruling for the Grain Belt Express Project for delivering wind power through the state.
“This is indeed a step in the right direction and encourages our supporters to stay the course,” said Mark Petty, director of Kirkwood Electric Department. “Supporters will continue now to push on toward a commercial date to bring on the new source of power in the near future.”
The Supreme Court action ends a long effort by project opponents to overturn a Public Service Commission decision on the Grain Belt Express. The project has a transmission route through north Missouri, where some landowners have opposed eminent domain for use of their property for electric towers.
“The Missouri Supreme Court decision is welcome news for nearly 40 communities across our state,” said Duncan Kincheloe, president of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA). “We look forward to seeing this project proceed so that customers can realize the cost savings this project provides.”
The project will benefit 350,000 Missourians across the state with low-cost energy. This decision sends a strong signal to the state legislature that the project has the constitutional basis to proceed with a wind energy transmission line through Missouri,” according to Kincheloe.
“Special thanks go to our legal team at MPUA,” said Kirkwood’s Petty. “We’ve insisted all along that we’ve followed the rules and have a project that is just like every other transmission project that’s ever been constructed.
“We would also hope that this helps convince legislators that we will prevail in the courts if they attempt to block the project. Clearly precedent is on our side on this one and this Supreme Court decision demonstrates it,” Petty said.
Earlier this year, the Missouri House of Representatives passed by a 118-42 a bill sponsored by Rep. Jim Hansen, R-Frankfort. His bill will prohibit developers of the 4,000-megawatt high-level transmission project from forcing landowners to sell property.
“This bill protects the rights of landowners in Missouri,” Hansen has insisted in sponsoring the bill.
The Senate also is expected to support the bill along party lines. Petty has urged Kirkwood residents to contact legislators and express their concern over the statehouse blocking the new green energy source.
Petty said he is not sure what the Missouri Senate might do next in these difficult times when pandemic is on everyone’s minds.
“Quite honestly, I’ve been focusing on keeping the power on in the wake of the coronavirus crisis,” said Petty. “I’m not sure where things are in the Senate. Hopefully, this Supreme Court ruling will be something they use as guidance.
“Things are going fine at Kirkwood Electric,” Petty added. “We’re used to operating under difficult circumstances. This one is no different. We’re keeping the power on and making sure we’re exercising the proper social separation guidelines so that we have staff available for this period or coronavirus concern.”
Coronavirus crisis or not, the Grain Belt Express clean energy project is still very much in the works, according to Kincheloe of MPUA.
Kirkwood is part of the coalition of city utilities, which includes Hannibal and Columbia, that have agreed to buy 500 megawatts of the cheaper power. That coalition has persuaded utility regulators in the state that the transmission project bringing Kansas wind energy into Missouri and Illinois is in the state’s public interest.