William B. Ittner, the St. Louisan who revolutionized the construction of schools across the country, had an important connection to Kirkwood, as well as The Hill and Cheltenham neighborhoods of St. Louis. That connection had everything to do with bricks.
As Gary Ross Mormino wrote in his book, “Immigrants on the Hill,” the Cheltenham District that supplied St. Louis and other cities across the country with brick became an important place of employment for Italian immigrants, many of whom settled in homes in The Hill neighborhood. The area’s rich deposits of clay and coal, which were needed to fire the kilns, made St. Louis the leading manufacturer of bricks for many years. The development of Manchester Road and the city’s access to the railroads and two rivers eased transportation concerns for their sale to other cities.
Ittner’s father, Anthony, owned a brick manufacturing and construction company in the area, competing with the likes of the Hydraulic Brick Company, the largest brick manufacturing company owned by the son of Washington University Chancellor William Greenleaf Eliot. That son became the father of poet T. S. Eliot.
Ittner undoubtedly relied on his father’s company, the Ittner Brothers Brick Company, to supply the bricks he needed to design and oversee the construction of schools in the least expensive way. His technical training as an architect began at the old Manual Training School at Washington University and blossomed in architecture school at Cornell University, where he graduated in 1887.
Even as a child, Ittner detested the construction of school buildings that he believed had a vibe similar to prisons. He longed to change that so schools would have more open floor plans, plenty of light and ventilation, improved sanitary conditions and landscapes, and more intriguing structural shapes. His career spanned private practice and an appointment as building commissioner of the St. Louis School Board.
Over his career, Ittner replaced dull school buildings with ones that had an abundance of windows for light and ventilation, interesting shapes and more cheerful decorations. He moved restrooms from the basement and placed them near classrooms to make them more accessible. His trademark style of using several colors of bricks provided an overall rich red look not seen in many buildings today. The bricks came from different sources and projects, as they were not mass-produced, in various colors. Ittner’s architectural styles included Tudor Gothic and Georgian. He designed at least 430 buildings in 11 states and the District of Columbia.
In Kirkwood, Ittner served as architect for two public schools —the former John Pitman Elementary School and the existing Keysor Elementary School, built in 1930.
John Pitman School was named for a physician and head of the city’s school board. It stood on the current site of Commerce Bank on Kirkwood Road. Built in 1914 and dedicated in 1915, the two-story building, much beloved by its students, contained all the typical Ittner characteristics, which probably added to the degree of fond memories former students have of the school.
But Pitman School still has a place in Kirkwood and the surrounding area. Lumber from the school, which was demolished in 1978, now serves as flooring for one Kirkwood house and rock is a part of another home. The bricks appear to have found a new home at the Homewood II condominium site located in the heart of Kirkwood. Original owners said the brick came from a local school that had been leveled and the demolition of Pitman, just two blocks south, had a timeline that meshed with construction of the condominium.
The veneer bricks that date back to the same period, the brick colors similar to the ones used by Pitman, the minimal transportation cost for the brick, the oral history and the recycling of other architectural features all point to the recycling of Pitman’s bricks at the Homewood II condominium.
Kirkwood’s history is filled with fantastic stories. This one shows that recycling a historic building by a famed architect can retain the past along with today’s emphasis on historic preservation.
Larry Giles of the National Building Arts Center, Kirkwood Councilman Wallace Ward and Washington University senior lecturer Michael Allen contributed to this story. Nancy Carver is a Kirkwood resident who writes local history books.