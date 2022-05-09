Kirkwood residents Brandie Martine and Douglas Riggs are the recipients of the 2021 Kirkwood Human Rights Commission Denis Hart Award for Excellence. The two were honored at the Kirkwood City Council meeting in April.
The award is given to individuals who have worked to promote respect for the awareness and appreciation of diversity, encouraged positive human relationships within the community, and worked toward eliminating discrimination.
Martine and Riggs were selected for pioneering a program to recognize local businesses that train or employ people with diverse abilities. Thus far, several local businesses have received the recognition including Sammy Soaps, Pioneer Bakery and Kirkwood Schnucks.
Martine thanked her fellow committee members for helping to develop the program, as well as the over 100 citizens who, in 2015, completed a survey to identify the needs of differently-abled people in Kirkwood.
“It was their response that guided our community to focus on the goals of transportation, housing, support services and community employment,” she said.
Riggs also offered his gratitude.
“Thank you for the opportunity to live in a town which is recognizing and reaching out and making an effort to care for its most vulnerable citizens,” he said. “The people who don’t have a voice are those we need to make a special effort to listen to. Thank you for listening.”