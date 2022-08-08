Henry Reinwart from Greenbriar Hills Country Club has been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies. Reinwart lives with his family in Kirkwood and is a 2022 graduate of Christian Brothers College. He has caddied at Greenbriar for five years.
Reinwart will begin college in the fall at the University of Chicago.
The Evans Scholars selection interviews were held nationwide in the spring. When the 2021-22 selection process is complete, an estimated 315 caddies from across the country are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship. More than 11,500 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions from nearly 35,000 supporters across the country, All proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA TOUR Playoff event in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.