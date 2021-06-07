Some summer camp sessions at the Kirkwood YMCA have been limited or canceled this year due to a staff shortage.
According to Sarah Rhodebeck, executive director of Association Child Care Services, parents of affected campers were notified last week and earlier this week. Should the YMCA not experience a swift uptick in applicants, smaller sessions may also be cancelled later in the summer.
“The applications didn’t come in as they usually do this year,” said Rhodebeck, noting COVID-19 conditions may have played a role. “We are still offering a great summer. We just aren’t able to run at the capacity we’ve done before. A majority of our camps will still run.”
Rhodebeck said the Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor Ave., is currently accepting applications for both camp counselors and membership staff. Part-time positions are available for morning, daytime and afternoon shifts. Those interested can learn more at https://gwrymca.org/join-our-team or by calling the Kirkwood YMCA at 314-965-9622.