Most mornings at 7 a.m. a group of Kirkwood women meet to walk the streets of Webster Groves, hoping to learn more about the history of the homes as they take in the beauty of the neighborhoods.
Homeowners who see them out on one of their early weekday morning walks are likely to be stopped and questioned about the history of their homes.
According to Cathe Bisch, the idea started in 2020 when three Kirkwood friends watched a documentary called “The World Below Your Feet” about a man who walked every street in New York City. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to walk the streets of Kirkwood together.
The group started a Facebook page called “Half A Million Steps Kirkwood” to share the journey on social media. By the end of the first walk, the group boasted more than a dozen members. The journey started on May 23, 2020, and ended on Aug. 29, 2020.
But it didn’t stop there. After walking 248 miles on the streets of Kirkwood, the group has continued to walk mostly contiguous areas that touch Kirkwood on the map. This includes: Glendale, 36 miles walked; Warson Woods, 15 miles walked; Frontenac, 59 miles walked; Des Peres, 101 miles walked; Crestwood, 92 miles walked; Oakland, 17 miles walked; Huntleigh, 15 miles walked; and now Webster Groves, 85 miles walked so far.
In June, Kirkwood resident Pat Flynn posted on social media app Nextdoor, writing briefly about the group’s third day of walking in Webster Groves. Since then, Flynn has posted on Nextdoor on most every walk. The group’s walking journey has garnered a lot of attention.
“I had 1,700 views the other day ... I feel famous,” she said.
The group walks at 7 a.m. for an hour, which adds up to about three miles every day. The walk is followed by coffee and breakfast at a nearby restaurant or group member’s house. Group members have learned a lot about the area from the Webster Groves residents they encounter on their walks.
“I always say that everything I learn, I learn by 8 a.m.,” Bisch said. “It’s amazing how people come out right when we need to know something.”
Members keep track of their own findings and where they are on the route using color-coded maps of the areas. Bisch, along with fellow walker Jane Bond, play an integral role in mapping out routes and organizing findings.
One of the “findings” in Webster Groves has been where and how the home of William A. Straub, the founder of Straub’s Markets, was built. The Gray Avenue Tudor revival home was built in 1912. Straub lived in the home and kept horses and delivery wagons in a large barn behind the house. After the barn burned down, Straub replaced it with a five-car garage for his delivery trucks.
A neighbor told the walking group that the Straub family still keeps the original grocery trucks in the garage of the home.
“It’s so fascinating. The history is amazing in Webster,” Flynn said.
She said walking provides a new way of viewing homes, seeing details — such as a fairy garden — that may be missed from a passing automobile.
“It’s just a different perspective,” she said.
Members have come and gone over the past three years, and others have joined. Bisch and Flynn raised children together in the same grade. Jeanene Harris joined the group after reading a story about it and found Joan Spiegel, who she knew from working in Illinois. A majority of the walkers met each other and joined the group through a boot camp class at the Kirkwood Community Center.
“We become good friends, and walking is nice exercise,” said Harris.
Next up on the journey, members plan to walk in the areas of Valley Park and Fenton. They all agree that many more field trips await them in the future, and they welcome newcomers to the group. Those interested in joining can contact Pat Flynn via email at patflynn351@gmail.com.
Lydia Sheehan, currently a student at Stephens College, was a summer intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.