Kirkwood’s Julie J. Williams has been named one of 10 honorees for the 2022 St. Louis Women of Achievement Award.
Williams began her volunteer journey 19 years ago when her daughter, Anne Maren Williams, was born with Down syndrome. Williams learned that Annie required academic supports her school was not able to provide. Realizing this need was not unique to her family, Williams collaborated with the Down Syndrome Foundation of Orange County to create The Maren Fund, a non-profit organization offering evidence-based academic support to children with Down Syndrome in the St. Louis region.
What began as a small pilot program for 12 children grew over 15 years to almost 200 enrollments in 14 different classes. The Maren Fund ensures that children with Down syndrome are given every opportunity to read, learn and grow with the right academic supports so they can be full members of their communities.
Williams shares this honor with her husband Kip, daughter Annie and many key individuals who have made The Maren Fund what it is today. To learn more about The Maren Fund, visit marenfund.org.
Founded in 1955, the Women of Achievement Award is the oldest ongoing program in the area to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women.
The 10 honorees will be recognized at the 2022 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, May 10, at the Ritz-Carlton, 100 Carondelet Plaza. Doors open at 11:15 a.m.
Luncheon reservations are $60 and can be made at woastl.org/event or by contacting Women of Achievement at 314-896-4962 or woastlouis@gmail.com.
A video about the honorees will air on Nine PBS on Monday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m.