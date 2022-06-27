Little information has been released after a Kirkwood woman was discovered dead in a house fire last week.
At 5:24 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, Kirkwood police and fire personnel were dispatched to the 1100 block of Simmons for a residential fire. Flames were visible upon arrival and fire crews made entry. According to fire officials, a deceased female was located in the front room and removed from the house.
Officials have yet to release the name of the victim, who was the sole occupant of the home.
According to the Kirkwood Police Department, the scene was turned over to the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad for further investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but no foul play is suspected at this time.
Kirkwood Assistant Fire Chief Brian Zaitz said there was “significant damage” done to the home, which has been turned over to the Kirkwood Building Commissioner’s Office for further inspection.