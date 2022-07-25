Kirkwood has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
“This award is an incredible testament to the work done each year by the staff in the finance department, department directors and our chief administrative officer with the support of the city council,” said Sandy Stephens, director of finance for the city of Kirkwood. “It is a real ‘Team Kirkwood’ effort that makes this level of financial transparency possible, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done together.”