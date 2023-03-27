The Missouri Department of Elementary & Secondary Education recently released its Annual Performance Report for Missouri school districts for 2022. Out of 553 school districts, both Webster Groves and Kirkwood ranked in the top 5%.
For 2022, the Kirkwood School District is ranked 12th in the state, with a score of 94%. The Webster Groves School District is ranked 22nd, with a score of 92.2%.
The Annual Performance Report demonstrates the progress local education agencies are making toward meeting the standards and indicators of the Missouri Schools Improvement Program. This year’s program utilizes a new scoring system, meaning previous rankings cannot be compared to the 2022 scores.
Other area schools that performed well are Ladue (9th) with a score of 94.3%, Clayton (10th) with a score of 94.2% and Brentwood (36th) with a score of 91%. Learn more and see comprehensive data at www.dese.mo.gov.