Kirkwood officials pulled out all of the stops in welcoming Amtrak’s River Runner passenger train on Monday, July 19. Its return restores full passenger service between St. Louis and Kansas City after one train was eliminated last year due to the pandemic.
“We are excited to see our train and morning service back,” said Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin. “I think it’s fantastic for residents and downtown Kirkwood that we will again have two round trip passenger trains with service from St. Louis to Kansas City.”
The Monday morning celebration at the Kirkwood Train Station included live music by The Station Players, refreshments and speeches by local dignitaries. Many in attendance boarded the River Runner train to enjoy day trips to any number of towns along the way to Kansas City.
Conductor Chay Hayes waves to the crowd as the River Runner departs from the Kirkwood Train Station on Monday morning, July 19. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Theodore Hill, 4, wears his conductor hat to the July 19 event celebrating the return of a second Amtrak passenger train with service between St. Louis and Kansas City. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Kirkwood City Councilwoman Liz Gibbons, liaison to the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation, and others prepare to board the River Runner on Monday morning, July 19. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
Visitors welcome the Amtrak River Runner as it pulls into the Kirkwood station on Monday morning, July 19. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
The River Runner arrived at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, and departed about 10 minutes later. Having the morning train service restored allows for day trips for those departing from the St. Louis area. | photo by Ursula Ruhl