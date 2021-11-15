Kirkwood High Boys Swim & Dive Team
The Kirkwood High School boys Swimming & Diving team won the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championship, which was held at Kirkwood High School’s Walker Natatorium on Oct. 27. Kirkwood took first place with 388 points, followed by Parkway West in second place with 316 points, Parkway South in third with 298 points, Parkway Central in fourth with 292 points, Marquette in fifth with 250 points, Lindbergh in sixth with 180 points, Lafayette in seventh with 159 points, Eureka in eighth with 141 points and Ladue Horton Watkins in ninth with 115 points.
Webster High Boys Swim & Dive Team
The Webster Groves High School boys Swimming & Diving team narrowly won the Suburban Conference Red Pool Championship by 1.5 points. The finals were held at Rockwood Summit High School on Oct. 28. It has been more than 25 years since the team won the conference meet, according to Coach Dan Broshears. Webster Groves finished in first place with 351 points, followed by Oakville in second place with 349.5 points, Clayton in third with 331 points, Rockwood Summit in fourth with 257 points, Pattonville in fifth with 250.5 points, Parkway North in sixth with 194 points, Hazelwood in seventh with 110 points, Mehlville in eighth with 107 points and McCluer North in ninth with 86 points. | photo courtesy of WGHS Dive Coach Leah Lynch