This summer, celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the St. Louis Water Garden Society Annual Pond-O-Rama tour from June 27-28, from 9-5 p.m. each day.
Pond-O-Rama is an opportunity for members of the St. Louis Water Garden Society to share their own talents and hard work and to help raise funds for the Society’s community service project, the lily ponds at Forest Park’s Jewel Box. The tour also helps support other programs for the Society throughout the year. This year's tour includes gardens in Webster and Kirkwood.
Take a stroll through the gardens and enjoy the calming and peaceful sounds of gently moving water. Tickets are $15 each; special discount for groups of 10 or more, $10 each for both days. For ticket locations, call 314-995-2988. For more information, visit www.slwgs.org.