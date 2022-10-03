The Kirkwood School District has removed 14 books from its library collections in response to a Missouri Senate bill banning “explicit sexual materials” in schools.
More than a dozen parents showed up to Monday’s school board meeting to speak against the removal of the books.
Senate Bill 775, which went into effect Aug. 28, defines explicit sexual material as any pictorial, three-dimensional or visual depiction showing masturbation, sexual intercourse or abuse, including emphasizing the depiction of postpubertal genitals. The bill makes exceptions for significant works of art or science.
Based on legal advice pursuant to Senate Bill 775, the Kirkwood School District has removed the following books from its collections:
• “The Handmaid’s Tale” (graphic novel)
• “Milk and Honey”
• “The Sun and Her Flowers”
• “1984: The Graphic Novel”
• “American Gods 1: Shadows”
• “American Gods 2: My Ainsel”
• “Annie Leibovitz at Work”
• “Crime and Punishment” (graphic novel)
• “Gender Danger: Survivors of Rape, Human Trafficking, and Honor Killings”
• “Gender Outlaws: The Next Generation”
• “Himawari House”
• “The Daughters of Ys”
• “The Human Body in Action”
• “Women”
Under the new state law, anyone affiliated with a private or public school who provides what is considered explicit sexual material to a student could be subject to a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Several Kirkwood parents spoke against the removal of the 14 books at the school board meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. Others complimented and defended district librarians in their choice of books for young readers.
Julie Sells, who has children at Tillman Elementary School, Nipher Middle School and Kirkwood High School, said her kids have had great experiences with the “amazing” librarian at Tillman Elementary.
“That takes incredible amounts of dedication, which would explain why we’re one of the top five districts in the state. Top five districts in the state do not censor books,” she said. “We have educated, experienced and special librarians that take the time to cultivate and put together a book list and get to know our kids to encourage them to read more.”
Kirkwood School Board Member Judy Moticka said that some of the books that have been pulled provide much needed representation for students.
“The thought that we would take away a kid’s ability to find themselves, to understand themselves, to feel safe, is wrong,” she said. “As a district, we have to do better. You can cherry pick a passage from the Bible and some would say its pornographic and inappropriate.
“I understand we’re dealing with lawyers and I don’t want you guys to get in trouble, but some of these books that have been pulled, they’re works of art,” Moticka continued. “Just because it’s a subject that makes you uncomfortable as an adult doesn’t mean its wrong.”
Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Jean Marie Andrews, however, said the move was purely about explicit sexual materials.
“This conversation has never been about not wanting kids represented in books. It’s not about race, sexual orientation, gender identity or CRT (critical race theory),” Andrews said. “This is about content in books that if a staff member read it out loud to students it would be a violation of multiple policies ... We can represent all students without sexualizing them.”
In addition to the books that have been removed, Kirkwood parents can opt out of any titles they don’t want their child to check out from school libraries.
Kirkwood’s Process
At Monday’s meeting, Bryan Painter, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Kirkwood School District, addressed the district’s latest work in its book selection process, a conversation triggered in late 2021. Parents at a school board meeting confronted the board with a list of over 20 “inappropriate” books containing sexual content, drug use and other mature themes, asking how the books came into the library collection.
Painter said the district has created a template for librarians to fill out when selecting books, including review highlights, ties to curriculum and recommended age ranges. The template has thus far been filled out for roughly 80 books in the library collection.
“If at any point these books were to be challenged for reconsideration, we now have ample documentation for why they were considered in the first place,” he said.
Painter said the district will not label books with mature content, as the move tended to draw more attention to these books in other districts.
In August, the district launched new forms for parents to opt out their children from specific books. Parents can manually enter a book title or choose from a list of commonly challenged books. School specific forms are available at www.kirkwoodschools.org/Page/10753. Parents can also access a list of books their child has checked out from a school library.
Painter reminded parents that they can use Destiny Discover to explore books and other resources within a library collection at www.kirkwoodschools.org/destinydiscover.
Webster Groves School District Removes Books
In response to Senate Bill 775, the Webster Groves School District removed 11 books from its library collections — three of which are also on Kirkwood’s list. The books Webster has removed include:
• “The Handmaid’s Tale” (graphic novel)
• “Milk and Honey”
• “The Sun and Her Flowers”
• “Flamer”
• “Gender Queer”
• “Breakfast of Champions”
• “Watchmen”
• “Home After Dark”
• “Zahra’s Paradise”
• “Be Gay, Do Comics”
• “Lighter Than My Shadow”
“While it’s essential for us to follow all applicable state laws to protect our educators against possible criminal charges, we will continue to strive to provide materials that mirror our student population and celebrate the diversity that exists within the world around us,” said Derek Duncan, the district’s director of communications.