The Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts, along with other area districts, were scheduled to announce their back-to-school plans on Monday, July 20, but are delaying their decision at the request of the St. Louis County Department of Health.
"Given the current spike in cases, the St. Louis County Department of Health doesn’t think it’s wise for us to finalize our plans at this time," Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said.
During a press conference Monday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page urged parents to choose virtual learning options in the fall, as the number of coronavirus cases in the county continues to rise.
"As school leaders map out what back-to-school looks like, we’re seeing record numbers of new cases in Missouri and a concerning increase in cases including among younger people," he said.
Page added that although he thinks school buildings will be as safe as they can be if there is a return to in-person learning, he still encourages parents to choose an online learning option if at all possible. Page has also encouraged Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to make sure schools that are going virtual (or mostly virtual) aren't penalized by having their state funding reduced. He added that St. Louis County will have CARES Act funding available to help school districts with technology needs.
Kirkwood School District
The Kirkwood School District said it will provide one of the student learning models outlined below, but that families may opt into online learning for students regardless of the model the district offers.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich outlined the following options in a message on Monday, July 20:
- Every student, every day modified in-person learning. In order to safely engage students in this model, several modifications would need to be made. Schools would offer a regular schedule, with extensive health and safety protocols in place and modifications specific to different grade levels. Examples include staff participating in daily health screenings, and all students and staff required to wear masks.
- All students blended learning. In this model, students learn in-person, face-to-face, two days a week and engage in learning remotely three days a week on an alternating schedule. One day a week will be virtual for all students. This model maintains lower class sizes to maximize social distancing.
- All students online learning. Should the spread of COVID 19 require no in-person learning, students will learn remotely every day until a face-to-face model can resume.
The district noted that even after a final decision is made, its staff, students and parents will need to be flexible and prepared to pivot if a change is necessary.
"I know you want the plan. I want the plan, too," Ulrich said. "There are things we can't control, most notably the virus itself. We have all learned to be adaptable and flexible through this pandemic, and the ability to continue to do that is of utmost importance. Being able to adjust quickly to more change is what will allow us to engage what we can control, keeping our kids, our loved ones, our friends and our colleagues in the safest environment possible, while at the same time continuing to deliver the quality education we all expect here in Kirkwood."
In anticipation of questions the district's staff members and parents will have in the coming weeks, staff meetings will be held this week as well as two options for family webinars on Thursday, July 23. Parents can register for one of the following
The week of July 27, schools will hold building-specific family webinars along with some members of the district's leadership team. Each school principal will be sending families specific information related to the webinar for their school.
For more information about the Kirkwood School District's plans, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org/back2school.
Webster Groves School District
The Webster Groves School District hopes to declare on Wednesday, July 29, its plan for the 2020 fall semester.
There is a virtual Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m., during which the topic will be discussed, but no decision will be made. A draft of the district's school reopening plans along with a survey will be sent to parents on Tuesday, July 21.
The school board meeting will cover the three formats that could be implemented throughout the year based on a variety of factors such as community transmission of COVID-19, number of cases within the school, change in science (ex: vaccine) and its ability to provide the staffing needed. Formats could vary by grade level. The three formats are:
- In-person learning, five days per week (four days for some preschool classes)
- Hybrid (combination of in-person learning and virtual learning)
- Virtual learning
To watch a recording of the board meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/WebsterGrovesSchoolsMO/live.
"While July 20 was announced as the day every district’s plans for the start of school would be revealed, like many districts, we don’t feel it is wise to be definitive at this point for a variety of reasons," Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said. "First, given the dynamic nature of COVID-19, including the recent spike in cases, we’d like to delay the decision a bit longer. While we know the virus isn’t going away any time soon, we’ll have a better idea of its status within our community and region, and we can adjust our plans based on the current information from health officials and the latest orders or regulations from governing bodies such as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and St. Louis County Government."
Simpson said the district would also like feedback related to the draft plans it has created. On Tuesday, July 21, the district's "School Reopening Plan" will be sent to parents, along with a survey for them to share feedback regarding the draft plans. Parents will have through Sunday, July 26, to respond to the survey.
In addition to feedback related to the draft plan, the survey will also provide families with the opportunity to communicate whether or not their children will participate in a virtual, online program regardless of what other choice the district might offer.
The district has scheduled the following dates and times for parents and families to ask direct questions regarding the return to school plans. The following online Zoom sessions can be found at https://zoom.us/j/91832046555:
- Thursday, July 23, from 8 to 9 a.m.
- Thursday, July 23, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Thursday, July 23, from 5 to 6 p.m.
On Thursday, July 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the district will provide an opportunity for an in-person meeting question-and-answer session with district administrators on the bleachers at Moss Field. Face coverings and social distancing are required. In the event of inclement weather, the session will be held on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91832046555.
For more information about Webster's plans, visit the superintendent's announcements at https://eachchildeachdaywgsd.com.