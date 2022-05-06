The Webster Groves Women’s Garden Association and the Kirkwood Garden Club are hosting spring plant and flower sales on Saturday, May 7.
The Webster Groves Women’s Garden Association is hosting its annual spring plant sale on Saturday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave.
Plants will be outside on the parking lot, rain or shine. The sale will feature home-grown shade and sun perennials, natives,and pre-planted pots. Garden club members will on hand to answer questions about growing and caring for plants.
The sale provides funding for Webster Groves schools, Ruhe Park Garden and community organizations. Credit, debit and checks accepted.
The Kirkwood Garden Club will also hold a plant and flower sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive.
Perennials, annuals and native plants and flowers will be for sale.