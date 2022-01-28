In a Jan. 24 written statement from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state’s chief legal officer remained resolute in his determination to end “illegal” mask mandate policies in school districts throughout Missouri.
“This is a fight worth fighting, and I’m not going to back down,” Schmitt stated.
On Jan. 21, Schmitt announced that individual lawsuits had been filed against 36 Missouri school districts — including the Webster Groves School District — in which student masking requirements were in place. On Monday, Schmitt added nine more districts to that list, including the Kirkwood School District.
In the lawsuit against the Kirkwood School District, filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court, the state is the sole petitioner. In the Webster Groves School District, the suit includes three additional plaintiffs — district residents Susannah Newman, Lydia O’Rourke and Shelley Powell.
Schmitt argues that school districts must be authorized by the Missouri state legislature to enact public health orders such as mask requirements or quarantines.
He cites Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green, who ruled in November that enacting health orders are limited to elected officials. The Cole County case challenged the authority of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to issue health orders.
“Missouri statutes give elected legislative bodies, not individual health agency directors, authority to create countywide laws related to communicable disease,” Green wrote in his decision.
Attorneys advising school districts say the Cole County ruling does not apply because health measures were approved by publicly-elected members of school boards.
“The policies of the Webster Groves School District, including its mask policy, are based upon the authority granted to the board of education of the school district under the laws of the state of Missouri, including policies relative to the health and safety of its students and staff,” said Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson. “As such, in accord with legal guidance the district has received, its policies — including its mask policy — are unaffected by the ruling in the Robinson (Cole County) case.”
Schmitt, however, remains steadfast in his claims that school districts with mask orders in place are in violation of state law and must rescind such orders immediately.
“Parents and families, not bureaucrats, should have the power to decide what’s best for their children. With this litigation, we’re seeking to return that power back to parents and families,” Schmitt stated in his Jan. 21 release.
Schmitt goes against the consensus of science when he states in the school district lawsuits: “Cloth and surgical masks are not effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Steph Deidrick, communications officer for the Kirkwood School District, said the district has not yet been served in regard to any legal action. She said mask requirements and other health protocols will remain in place. At its most recent meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education unanimously voted to extend the district’s current mask policy.
“Our district remains committed to maximizing in-person learning while ensuring students and staff are as safe as possible,” Deidrick said. “We have seen a regional and community increase in COVID-19 cases, including a record number of pediatric cases. As such, we will continue our current mitigation protocols, which includes universal masking.”
A majority of comments read into the record at Monday’s virtual Kirkwood board meeting supported the board in its recent decision to return to a mandatory masking policy.
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education voted on Dec. 13 to end its mask mandate beginning Jan. 5, 2022, for middle and high school students, and Jan. 18, 2022, for elementary school students. However, on Dec. 30, the district voted to return to its mask mandate, citing updated CDC guidelines and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.
“I want to express my support for any decision the Kirkwood school board makes about masks,” said Leah Bronstein, in her comments read at the Jan. 24 board meeting. “To this point, both the administration and board have been proven to be measured in their approach to mitigation protocols.
“There will not be one decision that satisfies all, but I do think that when we follow science and the guidance of our public health officials, which is what our district has done, we have been able to keep our kids in school and keep teacher and support staff health, which is the priority,” she added.
However, not all Kirkwood residents spoke against Schmitt’s lawsuit. Gary Bokermann Jr. said Kirkwood’s board of education has “peddled fear into our children’s minds every day for the past two years.” He claimed masks are ineffective against COVID and its variants, and that parents and children should have the freedom to choose whether to wear a mask.
“Children need to breath fresh air and not stew in their own bacteria every day,” Bokermann said. He challenged school board members to try wearing their masks at all times throughout the day.
Residents in the Webster Groves School District voiced their anger on social media platforms and in letters to the editor following Schmitt’s announcement last Friday that Webster Groves was among 36 Missouri school districts being sued. Many of those comments point to Schmitt’s candidacy in the August Republican Primary for U.S. Senate, saying his lawsuits are politically motivated.
A flier has been circulating on social media instructing residents on how to file a bar complaint against the attorney general and other attorneys who filed the suit.