While people can’t all dance together this year, the parks and recreation departments of Kirkwood and Webster Groves are still planning annual Daddy/Daughter Dance Valentine’s Day events next month.
Kirkwood Daddy/Daughter Dance
Kirkwood’s Daddy/Daughter Dance will be Friday, Feb. 5, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
Daughters can show off their moves with a dance/lip synch with their dad, grandpa or others, or just enjoy as a spectator and cheer on friends and neighbors. Costumes and props welcomed — dressing rooms will be available 15 minutes before assigned times if needed. Participants will be contacted a week before the event for song selection.
Audience members will be seated and spaced at a safe distance from others. Masks are required at all times while inside the facility. Pre-registration is required and strict capacity limits will be observed. All attendees will receive a treat box on the way out. Cost is $10.
For more information or to register, visit www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org or call 314-822-5855.
Webster Daddy/Daughter Dance
The Webster Groves Daddy/Daughter Valentine’s Dance will also be held Friday, Feb. 5, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Dads and daughter can get dressed in their best for a red carpet affair. The evening will include dinner, dancing, crafts and entertainment from special guest Babaloo.
Capacity is limited to 30 people for social distancing precautions. Masks must be worn at all times except when dining. Cost is $17 per person.
For more information, or to register, call 314-963-5600 or visit secure.rec1.com/MO/webster-groves-mo/catalog.