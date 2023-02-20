The Webster-Kirkwood area was once such a hotbed for women activists that it had not one, but two League of Women Voters organizations. Naturally, one served Webster Groves and one served Kirkwood.
Formed in 1920, the two groups did not merge until the 1970s. The merger came about a decade before the County League and the City League joined to form the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis in 1999.
Even with the umbrella metro organization, the Webster and Kirkwood “units” of the League of Women Voters still meet together at the First Congregational Church in Webster Groves. Perhaps this is because the members of these two units believe local elections are so important.
These units may also account for the incredibly high participation rate of voters in the Webster-Kirkwood area as compared to other state jurisdictions, even in off-year elections. Maybe that’s because they sponsor local election guides and candidate forums.
“The League of Women Voters believes area residents can be more affected by decisions made by city council and school board members than by the winners of congressional and presidential elections,” said Webster Groves resident Jean Dugan, who serves as executive director of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis.
Today’s league members are speaking out against voter suppression, defending reproductive rights, calling out for gun safety, and for conservation and environmental protections. Even with its local emphasis, the league is extremely active on state and national issues.
“Because of increased member interest in our state and national gun policies and the concern over reproductive rights, we have new chairs of issue committees on so many such issues,” said Dugan.
“The league had a major surge of new, younger members after the trigger law on abortion took effect after the Dobbs decision in June,” added Dugan. “The league’s Environmental Quality Committee has so much to be active about right now.”
Environmental Quality Committee Chair Mickey Croyle of Rock Hill notes that those issues include local water and sewer problems, energy efficiency standards in local building codes, air quality near local power plants and climate change.
A new history book on the league, “Raising Our Voices,” covers the past six decades of social and political upheaval, but it also chronicles decade-by-decade the everyday work of the league to protect the outdoors and environment.
Health & Environment
Starting with the 1960s, “Raising Our Voices” author Nicole Evelina zeros in on the league’s air pollution concerns. At the time, St. Louis suffered from dense black and gray smoke, primarily from the burning of coal.
The city was put on notice with the 1964 Cleaner Air Act passed by the U.S. Congress, which led to the passage of the Missouri Air Conservation Act. The League of Women Voters got behind recommendations to restrict the amount of coal burned, outlaw open burning of refuse and require anti-pollution devices on automobiles.
In the 1970s, the league continued its efforts on air pollution issues, but also worked on the improved management of parks. Proper land use also put the spotlight on landfills.
Missouri was drowning in its own trash with 4.2 million tons of waste per year. Roadsides, watersheds and floodplains were becoming dumps. The league advocated for responsible land use policy.
In the 1980s, nuclear power and hazardous waste hit the front burner. The league opposed a nuclear power plant in Callaway County because the U.S. government showed no capacity for handling radioactive nuclear waste.
Nothing showed this government failure more than the uranium waste dumped in and along Coldwater Creek from the U.S. atomic bomb program. The deadly legacy of these carcinogens in north St. Louis County haunts those in the area to this day.
In the 1990s, mass transit appeared on the St. Louis radar in a big way. The metro area’s first light rail system opened in 1993. MetroLink has a long way to go, but the league saw it as an environmentally responsible and least disruptive mode for travel.
In the 2000s, the league’s Education Committee found that lead contamination in St. Louis was causing lower IQs, disabilities and attention deficit disorders. Lead poisoning in St. Louis children was seven to 16 times the national average in some pockets of the city. The league joined other groups in supporting Lead Safe St. Louis and the St. Louis Lead Safe Coalition.
Energy efficiency and renewable energy became the rage in the 2010s. In 2015, the league successfully advocated for St. Louis County’s adoption of an energy conservation code.
For The Future
The league’s environmental platform for the future puts an emphasis on addressing climate change issues. The impact of global warming is evident locally in St. Louis’ violent weather, costly flooding events and withering heat.
The league’s purview stretches beyond environmental concerns, but to ensure healthy places to live, its members say government must function much better. Government dysfunction is evident in the need for voting rights protections, better representation and an end to gerrymandering. Initiative petitions and grassroots activism must be protected.
“Initiative petitions are critically needed in Missouri to give a voice to a majority of Missourians who disagree with the actions, or inactions, of our state legislators,” said Angie Dunlap, current president of the League of Women Voters of St. Louis.
“Our representatives should be acting in the interest of citizens ... but if the legislators are ignoring the needs of citizens, then the voters must have the ability to use the initiative petition to make change happen,” she added.
An obvious long term effort of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis is gender equality. To that end, the league continues to fight for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, first introduced in 1923.
While women have made significant progress toward equality, they continue to face discrimination, unequal pay, workplace harassment and domestic violence. The league believes ratification of Equal Rights Amendment will allow the courts to scrutinize sex-based discrimination.
“Too many people do not realize that equal rights for women are not secure,” said Dunlap. “Enough states have passed the ERA now to meet the amendment requirement — Congress just needs to act to add it to our Constitution.”
Picking up where Avis Carlson’s early history of the “St. Louis League, The First 40 Years,” leaves off, the league’s new book, “Raising Our Voices,” demonstrates its commitment to educate the public about issues affecting everybody.
“Raising Our Voices” is available from the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves, Barnes & Noble, Outskirts Press or Amazon.
The league’s ninth annual trivia night fundraiser will be on Saturday, Feb. 25. For more information, visit lwvstl.org.